Food, 'chope', Singlish: Rebecca Lim and other celebs share what makes them Singaporean

To celebrate Singapore’s 56th birthday, many celebrities, including Rebecca Lim, James Seah, Yasminne Cheng and more have taken to social media to share stories of what makes them Singaporean, as part of Mediacorp’s #OurHomeOurStory contest.

The campaign aims to get people to share their own Singaporean story for a chance to win prizes.

Our local celebrities got the ball rolling and – spoiler alert – there are lots of posts involving food!

REBECCA LIM AND FAMILY’S LOVE OF LOCAL FOOD

We all can agree with this one because how do you resist our delicious hawker foods?

“My family has a tradition where we will meet on Sundays and have this buffet of hawker food,” the 34-year-old said. Some of their favourites are bak chor mee, nasi lemak, mee rebus, prata with egg and onions, kopi o, kosong gao… the list goes on!