Rebecca Lim: ‘I no longer hang out after work to chitchat’ after becoming a mum to Baby M

After welcoming her first child at the start of the year, actress Rebecca Lim has been focusing on motherhood while easing gently back into work. She returns to screens with her first project since going on maternity leave: The second season of her celebrity talk show With Love, Becks.

In Season One, she and other Singapore celebrities chatted about her upcoming marriage, while in Season Two, celebrity mums like Sheila Sim, Yvonne Lim and Fann Wong join her to talk about new motherhood.

One thing she didn’t expect about being a mum was just how much she would enjoy it, Lim shared with us. “I've read and heard so many stories about how stressful it can be, but I'm actually enjoying it so much.”

While at the start, it took a while for the fact that there was now a whole new human being in her life to sink in, “I definitely feel that he is a part of me now. It felt like we were separate entities for the first few months,” said the 38-year-old, who has introduced her son to the public as “Baby M”. “We do have routines I do with him every morning when he gets up or whenever I am playing with him.”