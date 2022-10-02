Rebecca Lim and Pierre Png win Best Actress and Best Actor respectively for This Land Is Mine
Other winners at the Asian Academy Creative Awards include Christopher Lee, Quan Yifeng and Mark Lee.
Mediacorp’s post-World War II drama This Land Is Mine won big at the virtual event of the Asian Academy Creative Awards on Friday (Sep 30). Pierre Png won Best Actor while Rebecca Lim took home the Best Actress award. The drama also snagged three other awards including Best Drama, Best Direction and Best Sound.
Tan shared the good news on Instagram. She wrote, “5 wins for This Land Is Mine at the Asian Academy Awards! SO PROUD OF THIS TEAM.”
In a follow-up post, the Best Actress shared that “this means SO MUCH to me.”
Other winners at the Asian Academy Creative Awards were Quan Yifeng who won Best Entertainment host for Hear U Out and Christopher Lee who received the gong for Best Factual Presenter for Dishing With Chris Lee.
Comedian Mark Lee won Best Comedy Performance for his role in It’s All Your Fault, the Ministry of Communications & Information web-series.
MasterChef Singapore won Best Adaptation of an Existing Format.
Supernatural drama Justice Boo snagged the Best Single Drama/Telemovie/Anthology Episode, Best Visual or Special FX in TV Series or Feature Film award.
The AAA is an annual competition that honours works of creative excellence in the Asia Pacific region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines, among others.
Submissions to the awards are first judged locally in 15 countries across Asia, with only one entry in each category going through to represent their country at the Grand Awards and Gala Final which will take place at CHIJMES Hall on Dec 7 and 8, held in conjunction with the Asia Television Forum. The scoring system is based on the International Emmy system.
Click here for the complete 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards national winners. Here are some of the Singapore winners you can stream on meWATCH and CNA Video on Demand:
Best Drama
Best Actor – Pierre Png
Best Actress – Rebecca Lim
Best Direction (Fiction)
Best Sound
Best Factual Presenter – Christopher Lee
Best Non-Scripted Entertainment
Best Entertainment Host – Quan Yifeng
MasterChef Singapore, Season 3
Best Adaptation of an Existing Format
Best Comedy Programme
Best Single Drama/Telemovie/Anthology Episode
Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Film
Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT
Best Animated Programme or Series (2D or 3D)
Best Children’s Programme (One off/Series)
Best Infotainment Programme
Undercover Asia: ‘China’s Pet Economy’
Best Current Affair Programme or Series
Inside Maximum Security: ‘Road to Freedom’
Best Direction (Non-Fiction)
Cooking For a Cause: 'Cooking for Taiwan Homeless'
Best Voice Artist: Kenneth Kong
Best Lifestyle Programme
Best Music or Dance Programme
Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme
In Conversation: ‘Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong’
Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor
Best Preschool Programme
Best Screenplay
Catching A Killer: The Hwaseong Murders
Best Cinematography