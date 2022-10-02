Rebecca Lim and Pierre Png win Best Actress and Best Actor respectively for This Land Is Mine

Other winners at the Asian Academy Creative Awards were Quan Yifeng who won Best Entertainment host for Hear U Out and Christopher Lee who received the gong for Best Factual Presenter for Dishing With Chris Lee.

Comedian Mark Lee won Best Comedy Performance for his role in It’s All Your Fault, the Ministry of Communications & Information web-series.

MasterChef Singapore won Best Adaptation of an Existing Format.

Supernatural drama Justice Boo snagged the Best Single Drama/Telemovie/Anthology Episode, Best Visual or Special FX in TV Series or Feature Film award.

The AAA is an annual competition that honours works of creative excellence in the Asia Pacific region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines, among others.

Submissions to the awards are first judged locally in 15 countries across Asia, with only one entry in each category going through to represent their country at the Grand Awards and Gala Final which will take place at CHIJMES Hall on Dec 7 and 8, held in conjunction with the Asia Television Forum. The scoring system is based on the International Emmy system.

Click here for the complete 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards national winners. Here are some of the Singapore winners you can stream on meWATCH and CNA Video on Demand:

This Land Is Mine

Best Drama

Best Actor – Pierre Png

Best Actress – Rebecca Lim

Best Direction (Fiction)

Best Sound

Dishing with Chris Lee

Best Factual Presenter – Christopher Lee

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment

Hear U Out, Season 2

Best Entertainment Host – Quan Yifeng

MasterChef Singapore, Season 3

Best Adaptation of an Existing Format

Genie in a Cup

Best Comedy Programme

Justice Boo

Best Single Drama/Telemovie/Anthology Episode

Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Film

Identiti

Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT

Puberteens

Best Animated Programme or Series (2D or 3D)

Hello Hooman

Best Children’s Programme (One off/Series)

Tik Tok Heroes

Best Infotainment Programme

Undercover Asia: ‘China’s Pet Economy’

Best Current Affair Programme or Series

Inside Maximum Security: ‘Road to Freedom’

Best Direction (Non-Fiction)

Cooking For a Cause: 'Cooking for Taiwan Homeless'

Best Voice Artist: Kenneth Kong

In Search of Heat

Best Lifestyle Programme

Spop Wave!

Best Music or Dance Programme

Wild Urban Designs

Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme

In Conversation: ‘Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong’

Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor

123 Number Squad

Best Preschool Programme

Maasigaiye

Best Screenplay

Catching A Killer: The Hwaseong Murders

Best Cinematography