Actress Rebecca Lim opens up about postpartum life after birth of daughter: 'The pressure to bounce back is real'

Three months after the birth of her daughter, Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim, 39, has opened up about postpartum life and some of the challenges she's faced since then.

Lim's daughter, whom she calls Baby M, is her second child with husband Matthew Webster.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (Sep 2), Rebecca Lim opened up about struggling with her body image, saying: "Mostly, I struggle with how I look in the mirror. And I despise myself for feeling that way. I know that there’s more to life than that. But I’m only human. And the pressure to 'bounce back' is real."

Lim added that she had to constantly remind herself that "comparison is the thief of joy".

"But some days, I can’t pretend that I’m okay. And perhaps that’s what I want to say. That it is okay if you’re not okay. Every one of us is fighting a battle no one else can see."

Lim also advised people to embrace their new selves because "perhaps this changed version is better. Softer, yet stronger and wiser".