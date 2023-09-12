Rebecca Lim announces pregnancy with joy and wistfulness: 'If only my dad was still around'

It hasn’t even been a year since Singapore actress Rebecca Lim got married, and she’s already got happy news.

She revealed that she’s four and a half months pregnant, and is anticipating the birth of her first child with husband Matthew Webster early next year.

“I’m about halfway through my pregnancy, and the due date is before Chinese New Year. It will probably be a rabbit baby,” the 36-year-old told CNA Lifestyle.

Motherhood hadn’t always been her goal – she was “contented being the fun aunty” to her brother’s kid – “but I believe it’s because I met the right person and he made me want to become a mum", she shared.

"Before that, I was actually 50-50."

Rebecca shared that her husband has “always been very clear about wanting kids".

“I believe it’s because I’m with him, and I feel he’s very reliable. It’s just the right partner in life that makes me believe we can go through this together, and that made me want to start a family with him.”

While there’s joy, it’s also bittersweet, as Rebecca's father died just four months ago.

“There were a few tears … It was like, ‘If only my dad was still here’,” she said. “I’m sure he would have been a really fun grandfather. He’s always spoken about wanting to bring his grandchildren to have kaya toast and soft boiled eggs. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the chance.”

At the same time, Rebecca continued, “I feel very assured in this pregnancy, because I feel, in a sense, that my dad is watching over me”.

“That is a comfort, in a sense – he can’t be here, but he is here."