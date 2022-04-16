Rebecca Lim spills the beans on culinary talk show Dishing With Chris Lee

The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. These days, it also works on women. Actress Rebecca Lim who was a guest on Christopher Lee’s culinary talk show on Channel 8 – Dishing With Chris Lee – spilled more beans than she ever did at any interview.

The 35-year-old appeared in the second episode of the talk show together with actor Chen Hanwei.

Recounting how they met, Lee picked at his memory, “You were Miss Photogenic, I remembered.”

"Oh really, I didn't know,” Chen said in surprise. “I thought you were discovered."

Lim not only took the Miss Photogenic Award, she was also the fourth runner up at Miss Universe Singapore 2005.

"The original plan was for me to go to the UK to study medicine, but unfortunately at the time, my dad was not in good health,” Lim replied candidly. “He told me, 'I don't think we have the money for you to study abroad for so many years, why don't you just study in Singapore?'"

Lim took her father’s advice and graduated with double degrees in accountancy and law at Singapore Management University.

When asked by Lee if she took up acting out of passion, Lim said, "there was absolutely no interest".

"I just thought that by signing the part-time contract, I would be able to earn an income and support my studies with my salary," she added.

Lim joined Mediacorp full-time after her graduation.

When asked by the actors if she can cook, Lim declared that not helping in the kitchen is the best help she can offer. She was also quick to add that there are many people in her family who can cook. However, she did remark that her mother would be disappointed by her inability to cook.

“It’s your future husband who will be disappointed,” Chen quipped. “When you get married, you can’t bring your brother and family. They say to keep a husband you have to keep his belly satisfied, otherwise he'll say 'bye bye' within three years."