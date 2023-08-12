Actress Rebel Wilson hit in the face with a gun on movie set

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson recently revealed she needed stitches after suffering facial injuries during the filming of Bride Hard which has been granted permission to continue during Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA strike because it is an independent production.

Now, she's opened up about the stunt which went wrong, explaining she was accidentally smacked in the face with a prop weapon.

In a recent Instagram story, Wilson revealed: "I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia. In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I'd done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just, in the last one, I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun."

Wilson went on to say it was "such a shock" but insisted it was a "complete accident". However, she's pleased to report her stitches have now dissolved and her injuries are healing well.

She said: "I just wanted to say thank you for all your well-wishes. I've actually been healing quite amazing. The stitches have dissolved out. Hopefully, I will be totally, totally fine. It was really fun doing an action movie but it can be dangerous at times. But I'm all good, so thanks, everybody."

In the action-comedy, Wilson plays "badass secret agent" Sam who is tasked with "one of her hardest missions yet": Being the maid of honour at her childhood best friend's wedding.

Bride Hard has been granted an interim agreement to continue filming during the SAG-AFTRA strike because it is an independent production.

The actors' organisation, which is striking due to issues including the rise of AI and streaming revenue, explained in a message to members: “The interim agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers until they yield to the deal we deserve."