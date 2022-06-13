Australian newspaper apologises over Rebel Wilson 'outing' controversy

Hornery's column, published the next day, revealed that the Herald had known about the relationship before Wilson's Instagram post and had on Thursday given the actor two days to comment.

"Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new 'Disney Princess' on Instagram early Friday morning," Hornery wrote in his Saturday column.

The article sparked outrage on social media, with many LGBTQIA+ activists and others accusing the newspaper of forcing Wilson to out herself.

The Herald initially denied pressuring Wilson, with its editor Bevan Shields arguing it had "simply asked questions".

"We would have asked the same questions had Wilson's new partner been a man," Shields wrote.

In her first comments on the controversy, Wilson responded on Sunday to a journalist on Twitter who criticised the Herald's approach.

"It was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace," Wilson tweeted.