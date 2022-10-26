Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform in Singapore in February

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Singapore for a concert on Feb 16, 2023 at the National Stadium. The four-man band made the announcement on Wednesday (Oct 26).

Tickets are priced at S$138, S$168, S$188, S$198, S$238, S$268, S$288 and S$328, excluding booking fees. Presale tickets go on sale on Nov 1, while general tickets go on sale on Nov 4 via Ticketmaster.

Known for hit songs such as Californication, Scar Tissue, Otherside, Under The Bridge and Give It Away, the band is made up of frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith.

They last performed in Singapore in 2019 at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, and before that, Kiedis and gang performed in 2002 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

They have not yet announced other Asian dates, however, they’re slated to perform in several New Zealand and Australian cities, together with Post Malone, from late January.

The group’s most recent release from earlier this month is the double album, Return Of The Dream Canteen.