Red Velvet’s Yeri and Lee Eun-saem on their K-drama Cheongdam International High School

In real life, however, Yeri and Lee have nothing but admiration for each other. The two co-stars mentioned their warm friendship several times during the interview, with Yeri saying that they “got close quickly and relied on one another a lot”.

She even went so far as to proclaim: “I was happy to have a friend of the same age whom I could interact with at a human level.”

Lee echoed Yeri’s sentiments, revealing that one of her best memories on set was when she tried to hold in her laughter as Yeri recited her lines.

Even though filming for Cheongdam International High School has ended, the two actresses said they still meet up whenever they’re free. Their most recent hangout session had them visiting photo booths and eating out.