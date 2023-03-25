Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband make "difficult decision to divorce"

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said on Friday they had made the "difficult decision to divorce".

The pair tied the knot in March 2011 at Witherspoon's ranch in Ojai, California, northwest of Los Angeles. In September 2012, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Tennessee James.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the couple said in a joint statement posted on Witherspoon's Instagram account.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."