BTS fans upset after exclusive Busan concert gift bags appear on resale platforms

The gift set comprised a transparent crossbody bag emblazoned with the phrase "Keep Swimming" and a range of exclusive items. These included seven photocards featuring each member, a postcard with handwritten messages and signatures, and custom solid perfumes marked with the numbers "7" and "613" – references to BTS' members and the date of the group's debut.

Attendees also received Korean skincare products such as Laneige face masks and TirTir cushion foundations, alongside branded "Keep Swimming" merchandise including an umbrella, socks, hand towels and face towels.

Because the items were distributed free to fans, and were handpicked by the members, some ARMYs viewed the resale listings as inappropriate and expressed their anger online.