BTS fans upset after exclusive Busan concert gift bags appear on resale platforms
The free gift bags were distributed during the BTS Arirang World Tour concerts in Busan, South Korea, on Jun 12 and 13.
Some BTS fans have expressed disappointment after exclusive gift sets distributed at the group's recent Busan concerts appeared on resale platforms shortly after the shows.
Listings for the gift sets surfaced on South Korean marketplaces, including Bunjang and Karrot, as well as platforms used by international fans.
The gift bags were distributed to concertgoers attending BTS' Arirang World Tour shows in Busan on Jun 12 and 13. The concerts were particularly significant for fans as they coincided with the group's 13th debut anniversary on Jun 13.
Known in the K-pop world as yeok-jogong, which roughly translates to "reverse support" or "reverse gifts", the packages were prepared by BTS for concert attendees.
The gift set comprised a transparent crossbody bag emblazoned with the phrase "Keep Swimming" and a range of exclusive items. These included seven photocards featuring each member, a postcard with handwritten messages and signatures, and custom solid perfumes marked with the numbers "7" and "613" – references to BTS' members and the date of the group's debut.
Attendees also received Korean skincare products such as Laneige face masks and TirTir cushion foundations, alongside branded "Keep Swimming" merchandise including an umbrella, socks, hand towels and face towels.
Because the items were distributed free to fans, and were handpicked by the members, some ARMYs viewed the resale listings as inappropriate and expressed their anger online.
On Threads, user oohuib described the practice as "shameful", writing that they would have kept the items rather than sell them.
Another user, MerelJ, called the resale listings "disrespectful to both BTS and other ARMYs".
On Instagram, user Eunji Kim wrote that selling the items felt like "taking advantage of the boys and their kindness", describing the gifts as an anniversary present from the group to its fans.
The gift bags have also appeared on Carousell, where some listings appeared to have been posted by fans who had attended the Busan concerts.
Despite the criticism, demand for the items remained strong. Some listings accumulated dozens of likes, while others were marked as reserved or sold despite the items being distributed for free.