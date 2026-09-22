K-pop group Rescene's bread collab sells 100,000 units in South Korea in 4 days, new album out in November

Rescene are cementing their status as one of the biggest K-pop girl groups of 2026, following yet another viral sensation from the quintet. The group, which comprises Woni, Liv, Minami, May and Zena, recently collaborated with South Korean convenience store chain CU on a line of baked goods.

The collection, which is being released sequentially in South Korea, consists of five treats, each themed after a Rescene member. Each product also comes with one random photocard, out of 27.

The first item, Woni's Corn Cream Bread, was launched on Thursday (Sep 17) and sold around 100,000 units in South Korea in just four days, according to South Korean firm BGF Retail, which manages CU.