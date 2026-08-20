K-pop group Rescene and fans raise over US$64,000 for Geoje flood relief

Popular K-pop girl group Rescene and their fans, known as Remine, have donated more than 90 million won (US$64,560) to support flood victims and recovery efforts in the coastal city of Geoje, South Korea.

Over the weekend, Geoje was among several cities across South Korea hit by torrential rainfall, with the Korea Meteorological Administration reporting more than 900mm of rain in the city between Aug 15 and 17. The heavy rain triggered widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in casualties and extensive property damage.

On Wednesday (Aug 19), Geoje officials announced that the quintet – comprising leader Woni, Liv, Minami, May and Zena – donated 50 million won to the city, which is also Woni's hometown. Fans of Rescene raised over 40 million won.

In a statement to South Korean media, Geoje mayor Byeon Gwang-yong said: "The warm-hearted support conveyed by Rescene will be a great source of comfort and strength for our citizens. We will use the donated funds carefully to support recovery efforts and help our citizens return to their daily lives as soon as possible."