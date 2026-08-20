K-pop group Rescene and fans raise over US$64,000 for Geoje flood relief
Rescene has donated funds to support flood victims and recovery efforts in Geoje, the South Korean city where leader Woni hails from. The group has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity this year.
Popular K-pop girl group Rescene and their fans, known as Remine, have donated more than 90 million won (US$64,560) to support flood victims and recovery efforts in the coastal city of Geoje, South Korea.
Over the weekend, Geoje was among several cities across South Korea hit by torrential rainfall, with the Korea Meteorological Administration reporting more than 900mm of rain in the city between Aug 15 and 17. The heavy rain triggered widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in casualties and extensive property damage.
On Wednesday (Aug 19), Geoje officials announced that the quintet – comprising leader Woni, Liv, Minami, May and Zena – donated 50 million won to the city, which is also Woni's hometown. Fans of Rescene raised over 40 million won.
In a statement to South Korean media, Geoje mayor Byeon Gwang-yong said: "The warm-hearted support conveyed by Rescene will be a great source of comfort and strength for our citizens. We will use the donated funds carefully to support recovery efforts and help our citizens return to their daily lives as soon as possible."
Geoje and Rescene share a deeper connection that goes beyond Woni simply hailing from the city.
The group's meteoric rise in popularity this year can be attributed in part to a viral video of Woni and Minami walking the streets of Seoul dressed as gyarus – a flamboyant Japanese youth subculture known for its distinctive fashion, slang and outgoing personality.
While bantering about their outfits, Woni declared: "If you go to Geoje like this, you'll get scolded by the citizens," prompting Minami to cheerfully retort, "Geoje yaho!"
"Geoje yaho!" went on to become the hottest catchphrase in South Korea this year, used by citizens and celebrities alike, including members of Twice, BigBang and BTS.
A follow-up video saw Woni and Minami travel to Geoje to explore Woni's hometown. The content further endeared the group to the public while putting Geoje in the spotlight, with reports indicating that tourism to the city surged by 300 per cent.
Now, Rescene has become one of South Korea's most popular music acts, with the group serving as ambassadors for not only Geoje but also Suwon, Gyeongju and Goyang – the respective hometowns of the group's other Korean members: Liv, Zena and May.
Rescene's music has also surged in popularity this year, with the group's 2024 track Love Attack topping South Korea's Melon chart, and Pretty Girl and Deja Vu climbing into the chart's top five.