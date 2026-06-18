Rise of Rescene: How driving lessons and a meme turned an unknown K-pop group into South Korea's new darlings

Five million views in five days for their latest video. A song that’s currently in the top five of music charts. Being appointed ambassadors for an entire city. These are just some of the things that K-pop girl group Rescene has achieved in the past three weeks alone.

Normally, such statistics are the norm for A-list K-pop stars. But that’s the thing – a year ago, the general public in South Korea did not know Rescene. After all, they weren’t from a Big 4 agency (SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment and Hybe) and their songs, to put it nicely, were for the arts and not the charts.

Now, Rescene has taken over South Korea’s algorithm, with numerous viral memes attributed to the group and even short videos of them fetching millions of views.

The turnaround is even more surprising when you take a deeper dive into the earlier-mentioned achievements.