Indonesian rapper Rich Brian to stage concert in Singapore in December

There will be two presale sessions for Rich Brian's concert. The first will be an artiste presale on Aug 26, from 2pm to 11.59pm. To get in on this, head to the rapper's official website for the instructions.

The second presale session is for Live Nation members, which will be held from 10am on Aug 27 to 11.59pm on Aug 28.

General sales will then commence at 10am on Aug 29 via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices will be announced at a later date.