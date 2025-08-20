Indonesian rapper Rich Brian to stage concert in Singapore in December
Rich Brian will perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Dec 3.
Popular rapper Rich Brian will return to Singapore on Dec 3 to stage a concert at The Theatre at Mediacorp. The 25-year-old, who hails from Indonesia, will be in town as part of his Where Is My Head? tour, which is in support of his latest album of the same name.
Other stops in the tour include Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila and Honolulu.
There will be two presale sessions for Rich Brian's concert. The first will be an artiste presale on Aug 26, from 2pm to 11.59pm. To get in on this, head to the rapper's official website for the instructions.
The second presale session is for Live Nation members, which will be held from 10am on Aug 27 to 11.59pm on Aug 28.
General sales will then commence at 10am on Aug 29 via Ticketmaster.
Ticket prices will be announced at a later date.
Born Brian Imanuel Soewarno, Rich Brian burst onto the scene in 2016 with the single Dat Stick which became viral online.
He last performed in Singapore in 2023 at the F1 Grand Prix, where he delighted fans with his smooth vocals and a visually spectacular stage.