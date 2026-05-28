'I'm lucky to be alive': Actor Richard Low reveals 6-day hospital stay after bowel and bladder scare
The 73-year-old Mediacorp actor recently posted an Instagram Reel showing himself walking slowly around his neighbourhood after leaving hospital. Low said he wanted to rebuild his strength after spending six days in bed.
Growing older inevitably comes with its fair share of health scares – and veteran actor Richard Low is the latest celebrity to open up about one.
On Tuesday (May 26), the 73-year-old Mediacorp actor revealed on Instagram that he had been hospitalised for the past six days.
In a Reel showing himself slowly strolling through a neighbourhood of HDB blocks shortly after discharge, Low candidly shared: "From May 21 to May 26, Limpeh was unable to control my bowel and bladder and stayed in the hospital for six days.”
He added: “I had just been discharged. I thought I should get some sun and walk around slowly. After all, I was in bed for six days and didn’t walk around at all."
Low did not disclose the exact medical condition behind the hospital stay but admitted he is still taking things cautiously.
“I’m walking on the grass because I’m afraid I might faint again and fall. I need to train my willpower,” he said.
In typical Low fashion, however, he still managed to inject some humour and optimism into the situation.
Though his wife had accompanied him home from the hospital, the actor revealed he slipped out for the walk alone without informing her.
“I didn’t let her know and came out alone. She picked me up from the hospital just now. I’m lucky to be alive, everything will be fine!” he laughed. “Limpeh is a ‘tin gong kia’ (lucky boy)!”
Low also took the opportunity to thank the staff at National University Hospital’s Main Building Ward 42, expressing gratitude to the nurses, doctors and meal service team who cared for him during his stay.
“Even though I stayed in a B2/C ward, I still received excellent care and service, which helped me recover and be discharged earlier!” he wrote.
Many of his showbiz friends quickly flooded the comments section with well wishes.
“Get well soon, Big Brother Richard!” wrote actress Chen Xiuhuan.
“Hope you recover soon and wishing you good health,” added former Mediacorp actor Edwin Goh.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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