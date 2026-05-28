'I'm lucky to be alive': Actor Richard Low reveals 6-day hospital stay after bowel and bladder scare

Growing older inevitably comes with its fair share of health scares – and veteran actor Richard Low is the latest celebrity to open up about one.

On Tuesday (May 26), the 73-year-old Mediacorp actor revealed on Instagram that he had been hospitalised for the past six days.

In a Reel showing himself slowly strolling through a neighbourhood of HDB blocks shortly after discharge, Low candidly shared: "From May 21 to May 26, Limpeh was unable to control my bowel and bladder and stayed in the hospital for six days.”

He added: “I had just been discharged. I thought I should get some sun and walk around slowly. After all, I was in bed for six days and didn’t walk around at all."

Low did not disclose the exact medical condition behind the hospital stay but admitted he is still taking things cautiously.

“I’m walking on the grass because I’m afraid I might faint again and fall. I need to train my willpower,” he said.

In typical Low fashion, however, he still managed to inject some humour and optimism into the situation.

Though his wife had accompanied him home from the hospital, the actor revealed he slipped out for the walk alone without informing her.

“I didn’t let her know and came out alone. She picked me up from the hospital just now. I’m lucky to be alive, everything will be fine!” he laughed. “Limpeh is a ‘tin gong kia’ (lucky boy)!”