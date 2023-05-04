Here's what happened at Richie Koh's first fan meet, where fans got to gaze into his eyes
The 29-year-old Star Awards Best Actor winner said that seeing his fans happy at his very first fan meet made him happy, too.
When 8days.sg spoke to Richie Koh, 29, backstage at the Star Awards last month, he promised to organise a gathering to thank his fans if he wins Best Actor that night.
Koh ended up being one of this year's biggest winners, taking home not just Best Actor but also the Most Popular Rising Star and MYPICK! Male Show Stealer awards.
Last Sunday (Apr 30), Koh, who's now filming Mediacorp drama Till The End with Romeo Tan and local singer Boon Hui Lu, honoured his word and held his first-ever fan meet since joining showbiz in 2017.
Around 40 fans turned up to celebrate the victory with Koh. "Everyone was very happy," he said when 8days.sg reached out to him.
What touched him the most was how his fans were still very much into his character Zheng Tiancai in Your World In Mine. "They mostly said they love Tian Cai, and that they will support me forever. That's enough for me," he chuckled.
Koh also gave a shout out to the admin of his fan club, describing her as someone who "always gives her most".
And while his fans were obviously excited to meet him, Koh shared that some of them were "quite shy to speak" to him, and he had to initiate conversations with them to break the ice.
According to his manager, on top of getting to take photos with the actor, his fans could also spin a wheel to win "special interactions" with their idol, like have him pat their heads or experience what it feels like to gaze into his eyes while he holds their hands.
"It's more like an intimate session with them and they love it. (Laughs) And I love that they love it!" said Koh.
"To be able to gather people despite their busy schedules is not easy, so getting to talk and take pictures with them is the least I could do."
