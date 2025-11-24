Richie Koh didn’t win a Golden Horse award, but he did score a photo with director Lee Ang
The actor was nominated for his performance in the movie A Good Child, directed by Ong Kuo Sin, at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards ceremony.
Singapore actor Richie Koh was in Taipei attending the 62nd Golden Horse Awards ceremony on Saturday (Nov 22).
He was up for a Best Actor award for his role in A Good Child, directed by Ong Kuo Sin, in which he played a drag queen who returns home to care for his estranged mother when she is diagnosed with dementia.
Although he lost out on the award to veteran Taiwan actor Chang Chen, who bagged the prize for his work in the film Lucky Lu, Koh still went home with something valuable.
“Even though I didn’t win an award, I got to take a picture with Lee Ang,” he gleefully shared backstage after the event. The 32-year-old actor is a fan of the Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi director.
Koh also walked the red carpet in a custom tuxedo and accessories, with the whole ensemble amounting to S$726,820 (US$556,000), reported 8Days.
The look included a Jacob & Co Casino Roulette tourbillon watch worth S$642,700, a Torsade De Chaumet brooch worth S$55,200, Christian Louboutin Aiglissima 80 black boots worth S$1,500, and Bee De Chaumet earrings and rings worth a total of S$25,720.
During the ceremony, when his award category was up, “Of course I was very nervous”, Koh said. “I was also hoping to be able to go on stage and bring honour to Singapore. Even though I couldn’t do that this time, I believe it is possible and will work hard towards it.”
The film was also nominated for Best Make-up and Costume Design, but didn’t win that gong, either.
Still, the outcome is positive as “an international audience got to see a Singapore film", Koh said. "I hope our Singapore team and Singapore movies will continue to work hard and present our works on a global stage."