Richie Koh didn’t win a Golden Horse award, but he did score a photo with director Lee Ang

Singapore actor Richie Koh was in Taipei attending the 62nd Golden Horse Awards ceremony on Saturday (Nov 22).

He was up for a Best Actor award for his role in A Good Child, directed by Ong Kuo Sin, in which he played a drag queen who returns home to care for his estranged mother when she is diagnosed with dementia.

Although he lost out on the award to veteran Taiwan actor Chang Chen, who bagged the prize for his work in the film Lucky Lu, Koh still went home with something valuable.

“Even though I didn’t win an award, I got to take a picture with Lee Ang,” he gleefully shared backstage after the event. The 32-year-old actor is a fan of the Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi director.

Koh also walked the red carpet in a custom tuxedo and accessories, with the whole ensemble amounting to S$726,820 (US$556,000), reported 8Days.