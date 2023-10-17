New voice actors for hit adult animated show Rick And Morty have been revealed

The seventh season of the Emmy Award-winning animated series Rick And Morty premiered on Oct 16 to great fanfare. The highly-anticipated episode was the first without the involvement of series co-creator Justin Roiland who departed the show in January 2023, following allegations of domestic abuse and sexual harassment; the charges were dropped in March 2023 due to "insufficient evidence".

Roiland voiced several characters in the show, including the titular Rick and Morty.

In the months leading up to the premiere of the seventh season, fans have been eagerly analysing every bit of teaser footage – trying to identify the new voice actors who would be replacing Roiland. On Oct 16, they finally got their answer during the episode which was titled How Poopy Got His Poop Back.