Australian singer Rick Price performing in Singapore in April 2026

Australian singer-songwriter Rick Price will be performing in Singapore on Apr 3 at the Esplanade Concert Hall as part of his "For Lovers" tour 2026.

Expect to hear a curated setlist of his greatest hits alongside a selection of classic love songs adored across Asia and around the world during this one-night only show.

Price scored his first hit, the ballad Heaven Knows, in 1992, taken off his debut album of the same name. Other memorable tracks in his career include Not A Day Goes By, Fragile, Nothing Can Stop Us Now, Walk Away Renee and If You Were My Baby.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at bookmyshow.sg, priced at S$58, S$78, S$98, S$118 and $138, excluding fees.