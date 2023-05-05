Malaysian actor Ridzuan Hashim of KL Gangster fame dies at age 61
The veteran actor was reported to have died while having breakfast.
Malaysian actor Ridzuan Hashim, famous for his role as King in the Malaysian film series KL Gangster, has died at the age of 61 on Thursday (May 4).
The news of Ridzuan's death was first announced by his ex-wife, actress Didie Alias, on her Instagram page. In her video, Didie mentioned that Ridzuan's body was still at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and that anyone who wished to pay their respects could do so. She also sought forgiveness from the general public on his behalf for any wrongdoings he might have done.
Her video was quickly met with condolences from multiple artistes including KL Gangster co-stars Aaron Aziz and Zizan Razak.
According to Ridzuan's nephew, actor Iman Zulkarnain, Ridzuan suddenly collapsed while having breakfast with his family at home. Iman added that Ridzuan had had heart problems for the past three years.
Ridzuan's body was buried on the evening of May 4 at the Kariah Dusun Tua Muslim cemetery. Amongst the attendees for his burial were filmmaker Yusof Haslam and actor Norman Hakim.
In an emotional interview with the press, Yusof Haslam said, "I knew Ridzuan as someone who was disciplined. A lot of my friends have died. I'm sad because a lot of our Malaysian artists are dying. We won't know who's next so as long as we're living, we have to keep fighting on."
Ridzuan made his acting debut in 1986 through the TV1 drama Adam & Hawa and went on to act in over 80 films and dramas. In 1991, he won the Best Actor Award at the Malaysian Film Festival for his role as a crime reporter in the movie Hati Bukan Kristal.