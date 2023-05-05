Malaysian actor Ridzuan Hashim of KL Gangster fame dies at age 61

Her video was quickly met with condolences from multiple artistes including KL Gangster co-stars Aaron Aziz and Zizan Razak.

According to Ridzuan's nephew, actor Iman Zulkarnain, Ridzuan suddenly collapsed while having breakfast with his family at home. Iman added that Ridzuan had had heart problems for the past three years.

Ridzuan's body was buried on the evening of May 4 at the Kariah Dusun Tua Muslim cemetery. Amongst the attendees for his burial were filmmaker Yusof Haslam and actor Norman Hakim.

In an emotional interview with the press, Yusof Haslam said, "I knew Ridzuan as someone who was disciplined. A lot of my friends have died. I'm sad because a lot of our Malaysian artists are dying. We won't know who's next so as long as we're living, we have to keep fighting on."

Ridzuan made his acting debut in 1986 through the TV1 drama Adam & Hawa and went on to act in over 80 films and dramas. In 1991, he won the Best Actor Award at the Malaysian Film Festival for his role as a crime reporter in the movie Hati Bukan Kristal.