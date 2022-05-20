Rihanna welcomes first child after high-fashion, self-affirming pregnancy

Superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child, after a pregnancy the singer flaunted in a radical revamp of normally covered-up maternity style.

The entertainment and fashion mogul behind the hits Diamonds and Umbrella gave birth to a boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

People Magazine confirmed the celebrity birth, citing a source close to the couple who said they are at home with the baby and that "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents."

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to an AFP request for confirmation.

No other details, including the child's name, have been made public.

The Barbadian-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, 34, in recent years has become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Rumors that she and A$AP Rocky, 33, were dating swirled for years before the pair confirmed last year that their romance was official.

The pair announced they were expecting in January with a set of glamorous snow-dusted images taken in Harlem, the mother-to-be sporting a long pink jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with a long bejeweled necklace over her bare belly.

Since then, Rihanna has triggered a paparazzi frenzy and left the fashion industry in awe, appearing in barely-there maternity looks that showcased her growing baby bump, no holds barred.