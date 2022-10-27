Rihanna is releasing new music on Wakanda Forever soundtrack

It’s been a long wait but fans of Rihanna will finally be treated to some new music. The Barbados-born singer and fashion designer dropped a snippet of her new track, Lift Me Up, on social media on Wednesday (Oct 26) – featuring humming over stirring strings.

The new song, which will be featured on the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will be released on Friday.

The track was written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Goransson and Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler. It’s a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero in the first Black Panther movie. Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

Musician Tems said in a statement: “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.

“Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour.”