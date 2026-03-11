A Florida woman has been charged in a shooting at Rihanna's Los Angeles home

A Florida woman accused of firing gunshots at Rihanna’s home in Los Angeles was charged Tuesday (Mar 10) with one count of attempted murder and other felony offenses including 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm.

The district attorney’s office said Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was charged in the shooting Sunday afternoon outside the superstar’s gated home in the Beverly Hills area. No one was hurt and it was not clear if the Grammy award-winning performer was home at the time of the gunshots.

Court records show Ortiz also was charged with three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling. All 14 counts are felonies, and she was brought for a scheduled arraignment before Judge Theresa McGonigle on Tuesday afternoon in Super Court of Los Angeles County.

Deputy Public Defender Jamarcus Bradford, Ortiz's attorney, at first entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf, but then withdrew it in favour of postponing arraignment until Mar 25. She was ordered held on US$1.8 million (S$2.29 million) bail. Ortiz wore blue jail clothes with her blond hair in braids and spoke to her lawyer through a glass divider.

The judge issued a protective order for Ortiz to stay away from Robin Fenty and Rakim Mayers – the legal names of Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky – and their home. McGonigle also said Ortiz is not allowed to possess any firearms or ammunition along with several other conditions.