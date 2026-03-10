Singer Rihanna's ‘house shooter’ identified after singer’s mansion targeted in horror attack

Rihanna was reportedly inside the home at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether A$AP Rocky or the couple’s children were present when the incident occurred.

Page Six has reported a source told the outlet “the singer is taking extra security precautions and has even rescheduled an upcoming photo shoot because of the shooting”.

Another insider said Rihanna “doesn’t understand” why her family was targeted in the shooting. They added to Page Six the performer has been left "freaking the f*** out” after the attack using an AR-15 rifle.

A source said: “Rihanna heard the shots, but was initially confused about what happened.

“Even with a great security team in place, it’s scary to realise that something like this can still happen.”

“(It was) terrifying (but Rihanna is thankful) everyone is safe.”

Police said they responded to reports of gunfire at about 1.21pm on Sunday.

According to dispatch audio cited by the Los Angeles Times, “approximately 10 shots” were fired from a vehicle. Authorities said the vehicle was described as a white Tesla parked across the street from the property at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the California Post one of the bullets struck Rihanna’s residence; the round “pierced a wall” of the house.

Police also said the vehicle then left the area, travelling south on Coldwater Canyon Drive after the shots were fired.