Singer Rihanna's ‘house shooter’ identified after singer’s mansion targeted in horror attack
Police are said to have arrested and charged a 35-year-old woman named Ivanna Ortiz with attempted murder. The suspect had posted a threatening message directed at Rihanna on social media before the shooting.
Rihanna’s alleged house shooter has been identified as a 35-year-old woman named Ivanna Ortiz.
After being arrested on suspicion of firing shots at the Bajan singer’s mansion on Sunday (Mar 8), police told Page Six that Ortiz had been taken into custody the same day after gunfire was directed at a home owned by Rihanna, 38.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrested the woman on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident, which took place at the property where Rihanna lives with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, 37, and their three children – RZA, three, Riot Rose, two, and Rocki Irish Mayers, who is five months old.
Page Six reported authorities said the shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon and that Ortiz is currently being held at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center with bail set at US$10.25 million.
According to the Daily Mail, days before the shooting, the suspect posted an abuse-filled message directed at Rihanna on Facebook on Feb 23.
Sharing an image of herself wearing a leopard-print top, she is said to have written: “@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at.”
In other social media posts, the outlet said Ortiz declared she was “threw [sic] with Rihanna” and described the singer as a “turn hiding b****”.
Rihanna was reportedly inside the home at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether A$AP Rocky or the couple’s children were present when the incident occurred.
Page Six has reported a source told the outlet “the singer is taking extra security precautions and has even rescheduled an upcoming photo shoot because of the shooting”.
Another insider said Rihanna “doesn’t understand” why her family was targeted in the shooting. They added to Page Six the performer has been left "freaking the f*** out” after the attack using an AR-15 rifle.
A source said: “Rihanna heard the shots, but was initially confused about what happened.
“Even with a great security team in place, it’s scary to realise that something like this can still happen.”
“(It was) terrifying (but Rihanna is thankful) everyone is safe.”
Police said they responded to reports of gunfire at about 1.21pm on Sunday.
According to dispatch audio cited by the Los Angeles Times, “approximately 10 shots” were fired from a vehicle. Authorities said the vehicle was described as a white Tesla parked across the street from the property at the time of the incident.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the California Post one of the bullets struck Rihanna’s residence; the round “pierced a wall” of the house.
Police also said the vehicle then left the area, travelling south on Coldwater Canyon Drive after the shots were fired.
Page Six reported Ortiz had previously been arrested in Florida in connection with allegations including careless driving, domestic violence and violating pretrial release conditions.
The shooting follows other security incidents connected to properties owned by Rihanna.
In 2018, a man identified as Eduardo Leon, then aged 27, was arrested after entering another home belonging to Rihanna.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Leon entered the residence after climbing over a fence while Rihanna was away.
Authorities said Leon remained inside the property for about 12 hours before being discovered by one of Rihanna’s assistants.
Prosecutors said Leon later pleaded no contest to stalking.
The court ordered Leon to stay away from Rihanna for 10 years as part of the sentence.