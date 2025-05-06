Singer Rihanna reveals third pregnancy on Met Gala night

Then her long-time partner A$AP Rocky, a co-chair of the event dedicated to black dandyism, confirmed the news to reporters who offered congratulations on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," the rapper said. "I'm glad everybody's happy for us because we're definitely happy."

Rihanna made a similarly high-profile pregnancy reveal in 2023 – while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. She attended the Met Gala later that year before giving birth.

She and A$AP Rocky are parents to sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023.

Revealing a baby bump at the Met Gala is a thing: Retired tennis superstar Serena Williams and model Karlie Kloss publicly revealed their pregnancies at the 2023 event.