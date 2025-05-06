Singer Rihanna reveals third pregnancy on Met Gala night
Her long-time partner A$AP Rocky confirmed the news to reporters who offered congratulations on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Rihanna loves to make an entrance at the Met Gala, and on her way to the event Monday (May 5), she revealed she is pregnant with her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky.
The 37-year-old singer and beauty mogul wore head-to-toe Miu Miu – a fitted grey blouse and skirt, the baby bump visible, matching knee-high boots, a brown fur stole and a black cloche hat – in a portrait put on Instagram by photographer Miles Diggs.
Then her long-time partner A$AP Rocky, a co-chair of the event dedicated to black dandyism, confirmed the news to reporters who offered congratulations on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you," the rapper said. "I'm glad everybody's happy for us because we're definitely happy."
Rihanna made a similarly high-profile pregnancy reveal in 2023 – while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. She attended the Met Gala later that year before giving birth.
She and A$AP Rocky are parents to sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023.
Revealing a baby bump at the Met Gala is a thing: Retired tennis superstar Serena Williams and model Karlie Kloss publicly revealed their pregnancies at the 2023 event.