Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy, according to reports

Grammy winner Rihanna, 35, has reportedly given birth to a baby boy – her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky – on Aug 3 in Los Angeles, reported media outlet TMZ on Monday (Aug 21).

It added that the newborn’s name has yet to be revealed but it “starts with an ‘R’, just like his big brother RZA”.

Entertainment site People also confirmed the news, citing sources.

Rihanna had kept her pregnancy under wraps until her Super Bowl 2023 halftime show in February.

The Umbrella singer kicked off the performance by cradling her budding belly in a red outfit. She later told British Vogue about deciding to perform pregnant: “What the heck (was) I thinking?”

Rihanna has spent months flaunting her huge baby bump in revealing outfits on nights out and in raunchy social media posts.

At the start of August, she released a new maternity capsule collection for “mums and mums-to-be” through her Savage x Fenty line.

The singer, who had her 18-month-old son RZA with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022, told Vogue: “The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to mums at every stage of their journeys. I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (born Rakim Athelaston Mayers) started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

Their first boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.