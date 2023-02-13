Logo
Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with Diamonds
Dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit, Rihanna sang as the platform gradually lowered to the ground at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
13 Feb 2023 10:20AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 11:02AM)
Pop and R&B superstar Rihanna made a grand return to the stage on Sunday (Feb 12), floating on a platform high above the Super Bowl field and performing hits from Umbrella to Diamonds.

Dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit, Rihanna sang as the platform gradually lowered to the ground at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She was surrounded by dozens of dancers dressed in white.

It was the 34-year-old Grammy winner's first stage performance in five years. Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

The Super Bowl is the music industry's premiere showcase and has featured top performers including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Prince, Madonna and the Rolling Stones. The telecast usually draws around 100 million viewers in the United States alone.

In the pre-game ceremony, country star Chris Stapleton sang the US national anthem while Oscar-winning CODA star Troy Kotsur performed the song in American Sign Language.

Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph sang Lift Every Voice and Sing, a hymn that has become known as the black national anthem, accompanied by a choir.

Source: Reuters/sr

