Riize member Shotaro refutes dating rumours with Aespa's Giselle

Shotaro, a member of K-pop boy group Riize, has personally refuted ongoing dating rumours between him and Giselle, a member of K-pop girl group Aespa. The rumours between the two first started after fans claimed to have seen Giselle in a video call with a young man resembling Shotaro.

On Wednesday (Jan 28) night, Shotaro held a livestream on fan platform Weverse. During the session, a few fans began bombarding the comments section, demanding that the 25-year-old clarify his relationship with Giselle, also 25.

After trying to ignore the comments at first, Shotaro eventually addressed the rumours.

"Since just now, strange things have been popping up in the comments section," he said.

"People are saying stuff like 'Did you date Giselle?' We are absolutely not in that kind of relationship. She is a senior at the company [SM Entertainment] and someone I've known for a long time. However, we were never in that sort of relationship, so don't misunderstand and say things like that. I really don't want to talk about this kind of stuff."

Shotaro also added that he would "report anyone who says anything weird".