Hollywood mourns prolific director-actor Rob Reiner: 'He cared so much for those who had no voices'

Hollywood actors and filmmakers, among others, have been left reeling from shock and sadness after prolific director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead on Sunday (Dec 14) at a Los Angeles home owned by Reiner.

As a director, Reiner, 78, was behind some of Hollywood's most memorable films of the 1980s and 1990s, including This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally, Stand By Me and The Princess Bride.

Prior to going behind the scenes, his role as Michael "Meathead" Stivic in the 1970s American hit sitcom All In The Family earned him two Primetime Emmy wins for best supporting actor in a comedy series and five Golden Globe nominations.

And according to tributes as of Monday afternoon, Reiner also clearly won the hearts and respect of industry peers, from once-upcoming actors to film critics.

"Rob Reiner co-starred in one of the most influential sitcoms of all time, had an incredible run as a director – and was one of the kindest and most considerate human beings I've ever met in this business," said American film critic Richard Roeper on X.

Some also credited Reiner's works for inspiring them to enter show business.

Emmy-nominated composer Bear McCreary wrote on X that he couldn't "even begin to list the films" Reiner made that impacted him. "We all know them. A legend. A true genius."