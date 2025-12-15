Hollywood mourns prolific director-actor Rob Reiner: 'He cared so much for those who had no voices'
Rob Reiner directed some of Hollywood's most memorable films of the 1980s and 1990s, including A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally.
Hollywood actors and filmmakers, among others, have been left reeling from shock and sadness after prolific director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead on Sunday (Dec 14) at a Los Angeles home owned by Reiner.
As a director, Reiner, 78, was behind some of Hollywood's most memorable films of the 1980s and 1990s, including This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally, Stand By Me and The Princess Bride.
Prior to going behind the scenes, his role as Michael "Meathead" Stivic in the 1970s American hit sitcom All In The Family earned him two Primetime Emmy wins for best supporting actor in a comedy series and five Golden Globe nominations.
And according to tributes as of Monday afternoon, Reiner also clearly won the hearts and respect of industry peers, from once-upcoming actors to film critics.
"Rob Reiner co-starred in one of the most influential sitcoms of all time, had an incredible run as a director – and was one of the kindest and most considerate human beings I've ever met in this business," said American film critic Richard Roeper on X.
Some also credited Reiner's works for inspiring them to enter show business.
Emmy-nominated composer Bear McCreary wrote on X that he couldn't "even begin to list the films" Reiner made that impacted him. "We all know them. A legend. A true genius."
Added actor and professional wrestler Paul Walter Hauser in a lengthy tribute: "A Few Good Men is THE reason I became an actor, and Rob's filmography behind the camera is THE reason I wanted to direct and still do."
Hauser recalled how Reiner, when the two met, treated him "with the friendliness and intimate details that few people of his stature would bother recounting to a total stranger".
"Holding him close as I do the gig that he inspired me to do," Hauser concluded in his Instagram post.
Actors O'Shea Jackson Jr, Elijah Wood and Virginia Madsen, as well as comedian and writer Tim Heidecker, and filmmakers Joe Russo and Paul Feig also paid tribute to the late legend.
Reiner on Monday was also remembered for his commitment to liberal activism by many, including United States Democratic Party politicians, both past and present.
"Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people – and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action," former US president Barack Obama said on X.
"Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired."
California governor Gavin Newsom, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass also paid tribute.
The family of the late Norman Lear wrote in a statement that Lear, who created and produced All In The Family, often referred to Reiner "as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary to us and the world".
"Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends."
Actor Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in the Frozen franchise, similarly called Reiner and his wife "two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine".
"He cared so much for those who had no voices," he wrote on Instagram.
According to reports as of Monday afternoon, a family member is being questioned by the investigators in relation to Reiner and his wife's death.
Investigators believe the couple suffered stab wounds.