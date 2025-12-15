Rob Reiner dies at 78: Filmmaker behind The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Stand By Me and more

Rob Reiner, the son of a comedy giant who went on to become one, himself, as one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation with movies such as The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally... and This Is Spinal Tap, has died. He was 78.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead Sunday (Dec 14) at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. A law enforcement official briefed on the investigation confirmed that Reiner and Singer were the victims. The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities were investigating an “apparent homicide,” said Captain Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3.30pm.