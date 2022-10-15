Robbie Coltrane: Harry Potter's Hagrid dies aged 72

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72, his agent said on Friday (Oct 14).

Coltrane also played a former KGB agent-turned-Russian mafia boss in two James Bond films – Goldeneye (1995) and The World Is Not Enough (1999) – with Pierce Brosnan.

"My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14," Belinda Wright said in a statement, calling him "a unique talent".

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on set," said Daniel Radcliffe, who played the title role in the Harry Potter series. "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed."

On the official James Bond Twitter account, franchise producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, paid tribute to Coltrane as "an exceptional actor whose talent knew no bounds... "We shall miss him as a dear friend. Rest in peace Robbie".

"DEPTH, POWER, TALENT"

Coltrane, who was born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950, in Rutherglen, near Glasgow, forged a career as an actor, comedian and writer.

On television, he starred alongside Emma Thompson in the cult BAFTA-winning BBC mini-series Tutti Frutti in 1987.

He came to prominence and won more awards for his portrayal of the hard-drinking criminal psychologist Dr Eddie "Fitz" Fitzgerald in the ITV series Cracker (1993-2006).

He was the English author and lexicographer Samuel Johnson in the TV comedy series Blackadder The Third alongside Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson and Hugh Laurie (House).