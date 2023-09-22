Robbie Williams set to perform in the metaverse

Robbie Williams is set to make his debut in the metaverse, performing a 25th anniversary set in a hyper-realistic virtual city.

The Angels hitmaker has partnered with AI-powered lifestyle metaverse platform, LightCycle, on the 3D experience for fans.

A first look at Williams' performance will be shown during the LightCycle preview night at EDGE Global Web3 and AI Investment Summit, in Hong Kong at the AsiaWorld-Expo on Sep 26 and 27.

The full event will take place later this year, with further information to follow.

The partnership with Vertexlabs.uk, the creator of LightCycle, comes after the 49-year-old pop idol dipped his toe into the AI world with Angels (Beethoven AI) – a mash-up of Angels with the German composer and pianist's Unfinished 10th Symphony with the classical elements composed by AI.

Williams said: “Staying connected with my fans has always been important to me. I’m fascinated by the Web3 space – it’s full of creativity and mind-blowing potential. It’s also a big new market for music discovery. As an artist, I’m always looking for ways to push forward so this is the perfect next step in that journey. The talented development team at LightCycle have produced some incredible work and I’m excited to see it all brought to life in full 3D glory.”

Sara Ezen, CEO of LightCycle added: “Robbie has a dedicated and passionate fanbase and we believe that, through our unparalleled technology, we can bring them a supremely enhanced environment and fan-experience.”