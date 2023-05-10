Actor Robert De Niro becomes a father for 7th time at 79 years old
The actor revealed in a recent interview while promoting his latest movie that he has a new baby.
Robert De Niro is a new father again at the age of 79. The Raging Bull actor recently revealed in an interview with ET Canada that he just had his seventh child.
While promoting his new movie About My Father, De Niro corrected an interviewer when she mentioned his previously known six children (seen in the video below at the 2min 28sec mark).
"Seven, actually. I just had a baby."
Caught by surprise at the revelation, the interviewer quickly regained her composure and offered her congratulations before continuing with her question.
CNN later reported that a representative of De Niro confirmed the news to them.
The identity of the mother of De Niro's seventh child has not been revealed. The actor's first six children are from different relationships.
He and his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott, are parents to Drena and Raphael. He has twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with actress Toukie Smith, while he and his ex-wife, Grace Hightower, are parents to Elliot and Helen Grace.