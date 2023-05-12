Robert De Niro’s seventh child revealed as baby girl

Robert De Niro’s seventh child is a baby girl called Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.



The Godfather actor, 79, had the youngster, now one-month-old, with his martial arts instructor girlfriend Tiffany Chen on Apr 6 and revealed her name and sex to Gayle King on CBS Mornings on May 11, three days after revealing her arrival.



King shared a photo of the youngster, clarifying her birth date and that she was eight pounds, six ounces at the time.



She added: "Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen are over the moon about this little girl.



“Now, this is the thing, Robert De Niro has six and now seven children. The oldest is in their fifties; he now has this little baby.”



The journalist asked De Niro if the baby was planned and he replied: “Yes, this baby was planned. We are over the moon. She was brought here by love.”



The Taxi Driver actor – who also has adopted daughter Drena, 51, and sons Raphael, 46, and 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, 78, as well as Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen with second former spouse Grace Hightower, 68, let slip the news about his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada.



Reporter Brittnee Blair said: “I know you have six kids...”, prompting De Niro to reply: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”



He has since told Access Hollywood he thinks fatherhood is both exciting and “scary”.



De Niro added: “Sometimes I don't think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best.”

You can see a picture of his baby girl in the video below at the 1min 55sec mark.