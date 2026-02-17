The Godfather and Apocalypse Now actor Robert Duvall has died at 95
The Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall, known for roles in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has died at 95, his wife confirmed.
Robert Duvall, a prolific, Oscar-winning actor who shunned glitz and won praise as one of his generation's greatest and most versatile artists, has died at age 95.
Duvall's death on Sunday was confirmed by his wife, Luciana Duvall, in a statement posted Monday (Feb 16) on Facebook.
Duvall shone in both lead and supporting roles, and eventually became a director over a career spanning six decades. He kept acting in his 90s.
His most memorable characters included the soft-spoken, loyal mob lawyer Tom Hagen in the first two instalments of The Godfather and the maniacal, surfing-mad Lieutenant General William Kilgore in Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now.
The latter earned Duvall an Oscar nomination and made him a bona fide star after years playing lesser roles. In it he utters what is now one of cinema's most famous lines.
"I love the smell of napalm in the morning," his war-loving character - bare chested, cocky and sporting a big black cowboy hat - muses as low-flying US warplanes strafe a beachfront tree line with the incendiary gel.
That character was originally created to be even more over the top - his name was at first supposed to be Colonel Carnage - but Duvall had it toned down in a show of his nose-to-the-grindstone approach to acting.
"I did my homework," Duvall told veteran talk show host Larry King in 2015. "I did my research."
Duvall was a late bloomer in the profession - he was 31 when he delivered his breakout performance as the mysterious recluse Boo Radley in the 1962 film adaptation of Harper Lee's novel To Kill a Mockingbird.
He would go on to play myriad roles - a bullying corporate executive in Network (1976), a Marine officer who treats his family like soldiers in The Great Santini (1979), and a washed-up country singer in Tender Mercies (1983), for which he won the Oscar for best actor. Duvall was nominated for an Oscar six other times as well.
Duvall often said his favorite role, however, was one he played in a 1989 TV mini-series - the grizzled, wise-cracking Texas Ranger-turned-cowboy Augustus McCrae in Lonesome Dove, based on the novel by Larry McMurtry.
Film critic Elaine Mancini once described Duvall as "the most technically proficient, the most versatile, and the most convincing actor on the screen in the United States."
In her statement Luciana Duvall said, "to the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court."
Source: AFP/iz
