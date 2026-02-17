The Godfather and Apocalypse Now actor Robert Duvall has died at 95

He would go on to play myriad roles - a bullying corporate executive in Network (1976), a Marine officer who treats his family like soldiers in The Great Santini (1979), and a washed-up country singer in Tender Mercies (1983), for which he won the Oscar for best actor. Duvall was nominated for an Oscar six other times as well.



Duvall often said his favorite role, however, was one he played in a 1989 TV mini-series - the grizzled, wise-cracking Texas Ranger-turned-cowboy Augustus McCrae in Lonesome Dove, based on the novel by Larry McMurtry.



Film critic Elaine Mancini once described Duvall as "the most technically proficient, the most versatile, and the most convincing actor on the screen in the United States."



In her statement Luciana Duvall said, "to the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court."