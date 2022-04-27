Robert Pattinson is returning for The Batman sequel, Matt Reeves will direct

Robert Pattinson is returning as the Caped Crusader and Matt Reeves will return to direct the sequel to The Batman. The announcement was made on Tuesday (Apr 26) by Warner Bros head Toby Emmerich at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Reeves will also write the sequel.

The director made a statement during the presentation at the trade event for theatre owners to thank them for their support for The Batman. “We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter,” said Reeves.