After six decades, every James Bond reincarnation carries the weight of his predecessors. With Robert Pattinson now given a licence to kill, the key question is what kind of 007 will he be?

Announcing that the 40-year-old British actor will slip into the tuxedo of cinema's most famous spy, director Denis Villeneuve hailed a performer who "brings a spirit that is completely new" to the table.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos said Tuesday (Nov 17) he was "heavily involved" in choosing Pattinson to front the franchise now acquired by Amazon MGM Studios.

"Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he's already so famous," he told a California tech conference.

"But in the screening tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond."