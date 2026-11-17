James Bond producers could have chosen a lesser-known actor who'd fill in the tuxedo. Instead, they chose a James Bond who's practically grown up before our eyes.

Robert Pattinson was 17 when he was cast in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, and just 19 when it came out. Twilight, released three years after, was just his fourth film. And in one of those films, Mira Nair's Vanity Fair, his scenes were cut entirely. When Pattinson was releasing Cosmopolis, he was asked in an interview if he felt sure he was an actor. He replied without hesitation: “No.”

“As soon as you start existing in a certain world, you feel like you have a tremendous amount of baggage all the time,” he said then. “You get stuck in this rut where you want people to think you’re something else, but you’re too scared to do what that is to actually be the other person.”

Pattinson, thrown into global fame at the age of 22, learned how to be a movie star on the fly. His solution, as the Twilight trilogy wrapped up, was basically to say yes to auteur filmmakers: Werner Herzog, David Cronenberg, James Gray and the Safdie brothers. Later came Claire Denis, Robert Eggers, Bong Joon Ho and Lynne Ramsay.

When Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond on Monday (Nov 16), it was far from a matter of movie destiny. Much of his two-decade career has been experimental, exploratory and a little uncertain. He's had to work up to the kind of big-screen confidence that's come naturally for the best Bonds before him.