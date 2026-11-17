At 40, with several blockbuster franchises already under his belt, Robert Pattinson becomes one of the most accomplished actors to play James Bond.

Amazon MGM Studios, the new stewards of the iconic spy, announced the pick Monday (Nov 16). The move ends years of rampant speculation over who would inherit the mantle from Daniel Craig – who was once seen as an unconventional pick, but one who helped elevate the franchise to new heights.

Six actors have played Bond over the course of 25 official films – David Niven in 1967's Casino Royale spoof doesn't quite count here. Here's an overview of their careers before and as 007. Ages are as of their first Bond film's release.