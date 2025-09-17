Jane Fonda, Leonardo DiCaprio, Barbra Streisand and more mourn the death of Robert Redford

Hollywood figures and fans of the movies mourned the death of Robert Redford, expressing affection and admiration for the actor, Oscar-winning director and Sundance Film Festival founder.

Actor Colman Domingo said Redford had an “everlasting impact” on movies and director Ron Howard called his Sundance Film Festival a “game changer”. Reservation Dogs director Sterlin Harjo said Redford empowered filmmakers. Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump said they admired his work.

Redford died Tuesday (Sep 16) “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah – the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved”, publicist Cindi Berger said.

The marquee of the Egyptian Theater in Park City, Utah, was changed Tuesday to read: "Applause for Bob Redford! Thank you Sundance Kid!”

Here's a roundup of some notable reaction to Redford's death and his legacy.

JANE FONDA

“It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.” – in a statement.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO

“It was a huge loss to our community. Not only was he an incredible actor – we all know his work – but his ability, as a director too, films like Quiz Show. He was one of the first guys to do political thrillers – Three Days Of The Condor, All The President’s Men – ... he paved the way for films like this but more so than anything, he was a staunch environmental leader and was a member of the NRDC, like me, and fought for Indigenous rights – the list goes on and on. We lost a legend today.” – in an interview with The Associated Press.

BARBRA STREISAND

"Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense and pure joy. We were such opposites: He was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie. Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting – and one of the finest actors ever. The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him." – on Instagram.