Dwayne Johnson reveals how Ryan Reynolds was there for him when his father died suddenly

The 49-year-old flashed his trademark 1,000-watt mega-smile when CNA Lifestyle asked him about the pressure of going into a movie with that eye-watering price tag.

“I think you go into a project like this well-intended. And the bottom line is you just want to make a great movie for the people to enjoy at home. Or in the cinemas (in the US),” he said. “So that was always just the goal.”

“Yes, it wound up being Netflix’s biggest investment, but also there's some context behind that. Both my production company – Seven Bucks Productions – and I are never one to skirt around a budget because it is what it is,” he explained.

“And we don't have to skew numbers or math or anything like that. Also with this film, there were COVID costs too, as well. There was a lot of cost because we had to shoot during COVID and that added tens of millions of dollars to the budget.

"So, I know a lot has been made (about) this being the biggest movie in Netflix history. It is! Thank god the movie is good. And it seems like a lot of people are going to like the movie, so I think we're going to be covered.”