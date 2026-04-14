Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Sade, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan and Luther Vandross get into Rock Hall

Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Queen Latifah, Oasis, Sade and Joy Division/New Order will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with first-time nominees Wu-Tang Clan and the late Luther Vandross.

The list was revealed on Monday (Apr 13) night's airing of American Idol. Artistes must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction. Nominees were voted on by more than 1,200 artistes, historians and music industry professionals.

Soft rocker Collins, who already is in the hall as a member of Genesis, has had such solo hits as In The Air Tonight and One More Night, and has earned eight Grammys, including album of the year in 1985 for No Jacket Required. Collins got in the first time he appeared on the ballot.