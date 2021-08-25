Rocks stars react to death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Rock stars and other fans across the globe reacted on Tuesday (Aug 24) to the death of Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock during his nearly 60 years as a drummer with the Rolling Stones.

RINGO STARR

"God bless Charlie Watts, we're going to miss you man, peace and love to the family, Ringo."

PAUL MCCARTNEY

"I knew he was ill but I didn't know he was this ill... Condolences to the Stones. It's a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock."