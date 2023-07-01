Rogers: The Musical is the first Marvel musical to open at Disneyland

For the first time ever, Marvel fans will be able to watch heroic super soldier Steve Rogers sing and dance on stage in Disneyland Resort's one-act musical theatre production Rogers: The Musical.

As part of Walt Disney's 100th anniversary celebration, Disneyland opened the 30-minute musical on Friday (Jun 30) at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park. It runs until Aug 31.

Rogers: The Musical was introduced as a fictional Broadway musical in the first episode of the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye, a show about the superhero Clint Barton, an archer who uses high-tech weaponry.

“From the moment we saw that first episode of the Hawkeye series, we started to imagine ‘What if? What if we could turn Rogers: The Musical into a real show?" Dan Fields, executive creative director for Disney Live Entertainment, told Reuters.

"And clearly the fans online were wondering the same thing – practically demanding it!”