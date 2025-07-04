Romeo Tan on turning 40, 15 years in showbiz, growing up and learning to love himself

It was exactly 15 years ago that a shirtless Romeo Tan shimmied across the Star Search stage, straight onto Singapore screens.

Since then, viewers have watched him grow from a young, aspiring actor who was all wide eyes and chiselled abdominals, to a bona fide leading man, most recently making audiences love to hate him as a villainous schemer in Peranakan-themed period drama Emerald Hill.

2025 is a milestone year for Tan. Not only does he celebrate his 15th anniversary of being in showbiz – 20, if you count the years before Star Search when he played bit roles as a part-time actor – he also marks his 40th birthday.

So, it’s a significant year, if you enjoy the mathematical perfection of round numbers, as we do.

That’s not all – at the upcoming Star Awards on Jul 6, he’s also a shoo-in to win his 10th Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes trophy, cementing his All-Time Favourite Artiste coronation next year (barring any major upsets, of course. Knock on wood).

But, Tan looked mildly bewildered when we bandied these numbers about over iced Americanos in a cosy suite at The Standard, Singapore.

Turns out, they don’t really mean a whole lot to him.