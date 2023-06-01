Singer Ronan Keating to hold one-night concert at Marina Bay Sands in August

No matter what they say, older millennials will always have a soft spot for boy group Boyzone. This August, be at a loss for words when you catch former member Ronan Keating performing in Singapore.

The Irish singer will hold a one-night concert at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands on Aug 20. Tickets will go on sale from 3pm on Thursday (Jun 1) via Marina Bay Sands and SISTIC, with prices ranging from S$138 to S$298 – excluding booking fees.

In their heyday, Boyzone released multiple platinum-certified albums – selling over 25 million records worldwide. Keating began his solo career in 1999 with a cover of When You Say Nothing at All. The song went on to top multiple charts and boosted his popularity even further.

In a career spanning over two decades, Keating has released 12 studio albums and established himself as a respected presenter with stints on the MTV Europe Music Awards, Miss World and The One Show. In 2020, he issued an apology after mistakenly claiming that multiple ships were not allowed to dock in Singapore because of COVID-19.