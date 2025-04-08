Malaysia-born comedian Ronny Chieng becomes US citizen, is congratulated by Bill Murray
Popular actor-comedian Ronny Chieng is now a citizen of the United States. The news became public on Sunday (Apr 6) after the satirical news programme The Daily Show – on which Chieng is a correspondent – uploaded a video of actor Bill Murray congratulating him.
Murray, who had been scheduled to appear on the show, went on stage ahead of his interview to surprise Chieng.
"[The staff at The Daily Show] said you're very excited today because today, you just found out that you have become an American citizen," said Murray as the audience launched into applause.
Murray then embraced and kissed Chieng before saluting him and returning backstage.
"Worst interview ever," joked Chieng. "Just wouldn't leave."
Remarking that it was "a crazy experience" to find out that he had become a US citizen on the same day as his interview with Murray, Chieng added that he had to answer around 100 questions during his citizenship interview.
Ronny Chieng was born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia and grew up in Singapore where he studied at Fuchun Primary School, Pioneer Secondary School and Pioneer Junior College.
In a previous interview with CNA Lifestyle, Chieng revealed that he would commute between the two countries daily and considered himself to be from both Johor Bahru and Singapore.
"I was the guy taking the Mickey Mouse school bus from Johor Bahru to Singapore every morning...I literally woke up in JB at 4am, get to Fuchun Primary School, do a whole day of school and then get the bus all the way back and reach home at 8pm."