Malaysia-born comedian Ronny Chieng becomes US citizen, is congratulated by Bill Murray

Murray, who had been scheduled to appear on the show, went on stage ahead of his interview to surprise Chieng.

"[The staff at The Daily Show] said you're very excited today because today, you just found out that you have become an American citizen," said Murray as the audience launched into applause.

Murray then embraced and kissed Chieng before saluting him and returning backstage.

"Worst interview ever," joked Chieng. "Just wouldn't leave."

Remarking that it was "a crazy experience" to find out that he had become a US citizen on the same day as his interview with Murray, Chieng added that he had to answer around 100 questions during his citizenship interview.