Ronny Chieng shades Americans in jokes about Singapore on The Daily Show

Sounds like Singapore’s decision not to pay for COVID-19 patients unvaccinated by choice has reached the other side of the world.

It was a topic of discussion (or joke) on Trevor Noah’s late-night talk show, The Daily Show. “Singapore isn’t messing around,” said the talk show host in the segment aired on Nov 10.

“In America, if you say, you don’t want the vaccine, the government is like, ‘Please, please take the vaccine! Please, we’ll give you money!’,” he said.

“Singapore is like, ‘Okay, okay, it’s gonna be like that? Oh, well, you best bring your checkbook to the hospital then, because those ventilators are by the hour, b****!’

"They really don't mess around in Singapore, man."